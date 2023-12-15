Netizens Confuse Killers Of The Flower Moon Actress Lily Gladstone With Preity Zinta In Viral Photo

Preity Zinta's fans, assemble! The actress is currently garnering praises for her beauty and looks from her fans and followers on social media. But wait, there's a twist. Netizens confused American actress Lily Gladstone with Preity Zinta in the now-viral photo.

For those unversed, an account on X (formerly known as Twitter) which shares updates related to films, shows and celebrities, shared a picture of the Killers Of The Flower Moon actress to reveal that she has been announced as the honorary chair for the 2024 Spirit Awards. However, netizens thought she is Preity Zinta. Yes, you read that right.

"Pretty Zinta hasn't aged at all," a user commented. Another user asked, "But why are u using Priety Zinta’s picture for this?"

Lily Gladstone has been announced as the honorary chair for the 2024 Spirit Awards. pic.twitter.com/GLAOEhNHU4 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 14, 2023

Several users even tagged Preity in the comments section and congratulated her. Take a look at some other comments here:

Preity recently made headlines after she clarified that Pritam Singh was never her real name. She shared a video on social media to clarify that the name was given to her by actor Bobby Deol when they were shooting for Soldier.

"Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of Soldier @thedeol called me Pritam Singh as a Joke (pls ask him why he chose that name when u meet him)," Preity wrote along with a video.

She added, "The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished & since then Pritam Singh - the name is still stuck to me….. Bachaao So one last time folks - Pritam Singh was NEVER my name. It’s always been Preity Hope this clarifies everything once and for all."

Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of “Soldier” @thedeol called me Pritam Singh as a… pic.twitter.com/ibImRuMwhj — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 14, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2018 film 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. It was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.