 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Netizens call Charu Asopa an 'irresponsible mother' as she rides bicycle with 8-month-old daughter

Charu and husband Rajeev Sen welcomed their firstborn in November 2021.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

Charu Asopa got schooled by netizens recently for taking her 8-month-old daughter on a bicycle ride without a helmet.

Charu shared a video on her social media handle in which she can be seen riding a bicycle with her daughter tied up to her back. However, she can be seen wearing only a cap and no helmet, and this was not appreciated by her followers.

"First ride together on our rock rider," Charu captioned the video.

As soon as she shared the video, netizens flooded her comments section, reprimanding her for her 'irresponsible behaviour'.

"That's so dangerous n irresponsible as a parent, you should protect her better than that!!!" a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Put a helmet on, u must be crazy to ride a bicycle without a helmet on urself and baby. If u have an imbalance and fall on concrete u are in trouble but u risking baby too. Dont u guys use some commonsense or just involved in making videos for channels.."

A user even accused Charu of 'showing off' her baby on social media.

Charu and husband Rajeev Sen welcomed their firstborn in November 2021. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2019.

On the work front, Charu has been a part of several television shows including 'Baalveer', 'Mere Angne Mein' and 'Jiji Maa'.

Read Also
Charu Asopa puts divorce rumours to rest, shares romantic photos with husband Rajeev Sen
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentNetizens call Charu Asopa an 'irresponsible mother' as she rides bicycle with 8-month-old daughter

RECENT STORIES

Who is Kartikeya Sharma? Media baron set to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana

Who is Kartikeya Sharma? Media baron set to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana

Plea filed in SC against Assam Repealing Act converting state-funded madrassas to govt schools

Plea filed in SC against Assam Repealing Act converting state-funded madrassas to govt schools

Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Magnus Carlsen in blitz event

Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Magnus Carlsen in blitz event

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Reservation lottery for BMC polls held today

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Reservation lottery for BMC polls held today