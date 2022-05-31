Netizens call Charu Asopa an 'irresponsible mother' as she rides bicycle with 8-month-old daughter

Charu Asopa got schooled by netizens recently for taking her 8-month-old daughter on a bicycle ride without a helmet.

Charu shared a video on her social media handle in which she can be seen riding a bicycle with her daughter tied up to her back. However, she can be seen wearing only a cap and no helmet, and this was not appreciated by her followers.

"First ride together on our rock rider," Charu captioned the video.

As soon as she shared the video, netizens flooded her comments section, reprimanding her for her 'irresponsible behaviour'.

"That's so dangerous n irresponsible as a parent, you should protect her better than that!!!" a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Put a helmet on, u must be crazy to ride a bicycle without a helmet on urself and baby. If u have an imbalance and fall on concrete u are in trouble but u risking baby too. Dont u guys use some commonsense or just involved in making videos for channels.."

A user even accused Charu of 'showing off' her baby on social media.

Charu and husband Rajeev Sen welcomed their firstborn in November 2021. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2019.

On the work front, Charu has been a part of several television shows including 'Baalveer', 'Mere Angne Mein' and 'Jiji Maa'.

