Singer Chinmayi Sripada Shares 'Child Consent' Post; User Takes Dig By Kissing Daughter In Pic

Singer Chinmayi Sripada took the internet by storm when she shared a post about her children's consent regarding hugging. The singer emphasized the importance of understanding children's personal space and not violating it. She recounted her experiences to raise awareness about consent among minors.

On X, she shared, "If you keep forcing her despite her pushing and wriggling out when she wants some space, that is violating consent. Forcing her to sit on someone’s lap, even if they are a relative, forcing her to kiss or hug someone as a parent, is also a violation of her autonomy. God bless your child if you needed to post a photo with her for your ego trip."

After sharing the post, many social media users on X criticized her. One user take a dig at her post by sharing a picture with his daughter. A user named Sreeni wrote, "Thank you, @Chinmayi, for letting me know that hugging and kissing my 2-year-old daughter is an achievement."

He added, "By the way, I asked her permission to hug her, but it seems she didn’t understand it properly. So, I hugged her without her consent (sorry for that)."

If your daughter didn’t wriggle out and didn’t push you away when you reached for a hug - she has consented. If as a parent you are unable to read a yes or no - nothing more needs to be said.



A day prior, she shared a similar post on Instagram sharing the story of her 18 year old baby girl, and how she takes care of her boundariesm and understand her concern. Sharing the post she wrote, "Those who understand and want the best for their kids - will always know."

Chinmayi Sripada has predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. She is known for her best tracks Sahana Saaral, Vaarayo Vaarayo, Kilimanjaro, Sara Sara, Asku Laska and Kaathale Kaathale. On the personal front, she is married to Rahul Ravindran. The couple share twin children, Driptah and Sharvas.