Netflix's 'Sex Education' season 2 to air on January 17, 2020

Los Angeles: "Sex Education" is set to return for its sophomore season on January 17, 2020, Netflix announced on Monday. The upcoming season of the hit teen comedy, written and created by Laurie Nunn, will consist of eight episodes, the streaming giant said in a statement.

"Sex Education" revolves Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (played by Gillian Anderson).

In its debut season, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) set up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.