Where is 'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator'? Star of Netflix's horrifying documentary

Netflix's latest documentary Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator has become the talk of the town as it left people disturbed and wondering about the subject- Bikram Choudhary's location and condition.

Netflix released the documentary few days back on Nov 20 amid the on going #MeToo movement in India, exposing and bringing out the truth behind Bikram's life as a Yoga guru. After watching it, a lot of people started asking about his location and why isn't he arrested yet owing to various sexual harassment and rape allegations against him.

The show started trending as soon as it released leading to the rage of people, which is still visible on social media platforms, especially Twitter where the users are demanding justice for the victims and his students who suffered his predatory advancements.

It all started when he initiated the Bikram Yoga, a hot yoga, in a basement in San Francisco in 1973. It eventually became a global empire by the mid-2000s, however, only to file for bankruptcy in 2017.