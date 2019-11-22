Anu Malik hasn't stepped down from 'Indian Idol', will be back post 'three-week break'

In a conversation with a leading daily, Anu Malik said, "I have not quit the show. I have taken a three-week break. I want to clear my name and return to the show."

He also claimed that the accusations are “false, malicious.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anu said, "Sony has been so supportive. Last season, I quit (after the accusations) and this year, they got me back. They wouldn’t have brought me back if I was not in the clear. "

The singer was first accused in 2018 by a number of women for sexual misconduct. Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit and a few other women came out about their experiences with the singer.