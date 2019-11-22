Anu Malik hasn't stepped down from 'Indian Idol', will be back post 'three-week break'

It was reported on Thursday that music composer Anu Malik has stepped down as judge from the ongoing season 11 of ‘Indian Idol’, after growing outcry against him over allegations of sexual harassment that were levelled by singer Sona Mohapatra.
However, the 59-year-old singer and composer has clarified that he’s just on a three-week-break and he will soon be back on the show.
In a conversation with a leading daily, Anu Malik said, "I have not quit the show. I have taken a three-week break. I want to clear my name and return to the show."
He also claimed that the accusations are “false, malicious.”
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anu said, "Sony has been so supportive. Last season, I quit (after the accusations) and this year, they got me back. They wouldn’t have brought me back if I was not in the clear. "
The singer was first accused in 2018 by a number of women for sexual misconduct. Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit and a few other women came out about their experiences with the singer.
After the accusations were levelled, the singer was ousted from Indian Idol Season 10 last year.
However he returned as a judge for the 11th season and this didn’t go well with people. Netizens took to Twitter to show their disappointment over his return on television.
Malik who was silent about the issue finally penned down an open letter and share it on Twitter.
He claimed that the statements that were made were "false and unverified" and this has left him "traumatised" and "tarnished" his career.
