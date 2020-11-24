Netflix's 'Delhi Crime', based on Nirbhaya case, wins top prize at International Emmy Awards 2020

Netflix's India Original series "Delhi Crime", helmed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta, has bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

Told from the perspective of the Delhi Police team investigating the crime that made global headlines, the series deconstructs the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was abducted and gang-raped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, before she was abandoned on a Delhi road.

Her injuries were so grievous that she died in a Singapore hospital a fortnight later.

Mehta, in his acceptance speech during the virtual ceremony on Monday, dedicated the honour to all the women who not just endure violence that men inflict on them, "but are also tasked to solve the problem." Actor Shefali Shah played Vartika Chaturvedi, whose character on "Delhi Crime" was based on former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma who cracked the case of the brutal gangrape within 72 hours.

The show, released in 2019, received massive acclaim for its sensitive retelling of a horrific crime that shook the entire nation.

Performances by its ensemble cast, including Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang were particularly appreciated.

Hussain took to Twitter and congratulated the entire team for the win.

"Delhi Crime wins the Emmy International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations @RichieMehta unmatchable @ShefaliShah dearest @rajeshtailang and whole team Big Big Congratulations," he tweeted.