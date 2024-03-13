Netflix India Trims Originals, Eyes Big Ticket Films For Subscriber Boost

Netflix is tweaking its approach in India, banking on blockbuster movies over original series to woo and keep subscribers.

What Happened: According to a report by Mint, Indian cinema, with hits like “RRR” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” regularly shines on Netflix’s global charts, unlike homegrown series.

The streaming giant, gearing up to release star-studded southern films and Bollywood biggies like “Jawaan” and “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” is cutting back on local original content, citing investment returns that no longer cut the mustard.

Behind the scenes, Netflix’s Indian content budget has shrunk by up to 40%, as insiders reveal a cautious approach to new pitches and a struggle with on-the-ground expertise. The pivot towards licensing big movie titles, a strategy previously seen with Amazon Prime Video, comes as Netflix seeks to capitalize on the proven draw of films.

Despite the scaling down, Netflix continues to invest in select originals like “Mismatched” and “The Archies,” hoping to strike gold amid a backdrop of fierce competition and diverse viewer preferences.

Missing the mark: At a recent summit, Netflix’s co-CEO highlighted India’s significant gains in engagement and revenue, thanks in part to cinematic successes. However, industry voices argue that Netflix’s formula for hits in India still misses the mark compared to rivals, with dramas and several series falling short of expectations. As streaming services universally tighten belts, Netflix’s recalibration in India reflects broader challenges in capturing a market as varied and vast as the subcontinent itself.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)