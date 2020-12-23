Netflix drops Shia LaBeouf from awards list following FKA Twigs’s lawsuit

Mumbai: Streaming platform Netflix has dropped Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf’s name from it’s award consideration page for his upcoming movie, Pieces of a Woman. According to People, LaBeouf’s name was dropped from the streaming site's For Your Consideration page following ex-girlfriend, and singer-songwriter, FKA Twigs’s lawsuit against the actor for sexual and physical assault.

The actor’s name was previously included on the site, but has since then been removed, reports eonline.com. According to the portal, prior to the public allegations, Shia was not planning on participating in any publicity activity related to the film. The report also states that “the decision to remove his name was not a direct reaction to the lawsuit”.

His co-star, The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby, is still up for best actress consideration. The film will start streaming from January 7, 2021 and is set for limited theatrical release.