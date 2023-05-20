Neha Dhupia opens up on getting pregnant before marriage: 'Parents have me 72 hours to go back to Mumbai and get married'

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in May 2018 and they took the entire nation by surprise when they announced their marriage. And just a few months after their wedding, the two welcomed their first child, who was conceived before Neha and Angad had gotten married.

While the actress has been often trolled for getting pregnant before marriage, she never hung her head in front of haters. In fact, both Neha and Angad made sure to give befitting replies and shut trolls who dared to share their unsolicited advice and comments with the couple.

And now, years after the wedding, Neha has finally opened up about the moment she and Angad got to know of the pregnancy and how they broke the news to their families.

'Was given 72 hours to get married': Neha

During an interaction with Zoom, Neha revealed that her parents said it was "great" when she announced to them that she was expecting a baby with Angad. However, they also asked her to get married within 72 hours before they changed their minds about the situation.

"We had a non-linear wedding. When we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around," she recalled.

She added that she was then given just two-and-a-half days to go back to Mumbai and get married to Angad.

Neha and Angad's rushed wedding was thus a close-knit affair. Only their respective families and their teams were present on the occasion.

When Angad said he was 'extremely nervous' to break pregnancy news

Angad had earlier shared how he was "extremely nervous" to break the news of the pregnancy to their families.

He had recalled how he did not want to tell his parents that Neha was pregnant first. "So we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically," he had said.

He, however, had added that he knew he had to "man up" in front of his parents and speak the truth as the news of the wedding and pregnancy had to be told to them by him alone, and not Neha.

Neha and Angad have been happily married for five years now, and the two are proud parents to two kids -- an elder daughter named Mehr, and a younger son named Guriq.