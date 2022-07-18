Neetu Kapoor reveals, 'I don’t diet, unlike diet freaks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt!'

Pic: Instagram/neetu54

Neetu Kapoor has been getting a lot of accolades for her acting comeback film JugJugg Jeeyo. The actress is very happy. Of late, she has become the favourite of the paparazzi too. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive tête-à-tête.

Neetu unhesitatingly says, “As I have no one at home to talk with, I just keep waiting for them. It’s so refreshing to meet them and talk to them on a daily basis. They have become my friends to chit-chat.”

Neetu leads an active lifestyle, and she is very fit. “One needs to just be happy in every situation. We need to be disciplined about food and exercise. Morning exercise for me is my long walk. When I’m travelling, I try to continue with my long walks as this helps me remain fit as a fiddle,” she explains.

Neetu is not at all fussy about what she eats. “I don’t diet, unlike Ranbir (Kapoor) and Alia (Bhatt), who are diet freaks. But I eat my food carefully. Just today, I relished chole puri, which I eat once in a while. I listen to the needs of my body.”

Reminiscing about her young days as an actress, she recalls, “During our young age as actors, we were not so fitness conscious at all. Rekha, Reena Roy, and myself, were chubby. We were like khate peete ghar se. I think men like voluptuous women, unlike today’s generation.”

When asked if it is a good time for female actresses, Neetu shares, “So many avenues have opened up, so women are getting that opportunity in mainstream and also on various platforms. Filmmakers are ready to take risks making films with actresses in the lead role also. For me, its strength in the roles that I care for.”

Neetu believes that stardom hasn’t died yet. “The magic of stardom will come back with this generation. Cinema will always be there as it’s the most important entertainment mode for all of us,” she avers. When quizzed who she considers to have the magic of stardom, she gushes, “Ranbir! Dur kyun jaun? He is very choosy and takes his time. Let’s hope for the best for him with his two back-to-back releases soon, Shamshera and Brahmastra.”

Fans are eager to read her autobiography. “A lot of people have told me to write a book. Yes, a lot has happened in my life, working in films, marriage and then my husband’s (late Rishi Kapoor) illness and more. I presume a lot of time has to be invested in writing a book. Rishiji’s book also took a lot of time to be penned. Let’s see,” she concludes.