Neena Gupta Calls Feminism 'Faltu', Says 'Men & Women Are Not Equal'

File photo of Neena Gupta | ANI

Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently shared her views and opinions on feminism and on the idea that 'women are equal to men.' During one of her latest interviews, the Badhaai Ho actress stated that she does not believe in the fact that men and women are equal. Neena Gupta also gave her own example and mentioned that women need men in life.

Neena Gupta doesn't believe in 'faltu feminism'

With interacting with Ranveer Allahbbadia, Neena Gupta reportedly said, "It's not necessary to believe in 'faltu feminism' or the idea that 'women are equal to men.' Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work. If you’re a housewife, don’t look down on it; it’s an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small. That’s the main message I want to convey. Additionally, men and women are not equal. The day men start getting pregnant, that day we will be equal."

"I had to catch a flight once at 6 am. I did not have a boyfriend at that time. I came out of the house at 4 am and it was dark. A man started following me, I went back to my house and I missed my flight. The next day I booked the same flight. But I stayed at my male friend’s house and he dropped me off. I need a man," the 64-year-old actress added during the interview.

Neena Gupta further said that her goal in life is to become someone who is not dependent on anyone.

Neena Gupta's upcoming project

The actress started off her new innings in Bollywood in 2018 and has delivered power-packed performances and played major roles in films like Badhaai Ho, Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Goodbye among others.

Neena Gupta will star next in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, among others.

She was last seen in the romantic drama film Ishq-e-Nadaan which also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar, Lara Dutt, Kanwaljeet Singh and Mohit Raina among others.