Neena Gupta Denied Entry At Bareilly Airport's Reserved Lounge: 'Abhi Tak VIP Nahi Bani' (WATCH)

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta shared a video on her official Instagram account on Wednesday to take a sarcastic dig at Bareilly airport authorities after she was denied entry at the reserved lounge.

The Badhaai Ho actress posted a short video in which she is seen waiting outside the reserved lounge. She stated that the lounge is meant only for VIPs and hence she was denied entry.

In the clip, the 64-year-old actress is heard saying, "Main Bareilly airport se bol rahi hoon. Ye reserved lounge hain jahan main jaake ek baar baithi thi par aaj mujhe allow nahi kiya. Mujhe laga ye reserved lounge VIPs ke liye hoti hain toh mujhe laga ki main VIP hoon par abhi tak VIP nahi bani."

She added, "Aur bohot mehnat karni padegi VIP banne ke liye. Toh, acha hai iss bahane mehnat karungi VIP banne ki. Thank you so much."

Neena Gupta did not write anything in the caption and only added a few crying emoticons. Check out the video here:

Soon after she shared the video, fans said she is a VIP for them. A user commented, "For us you are VIP so chill much love neena maam."

Another wrote, "Aapki honesty ke liye aap hamesha VIP ho."

"U r a priceless gem whom these people can't recognise," another user praised Neena Gupta. Take a look at some other reactions here:

Neena Gupta's upcoming project

The actress started off her new innings in Bollywood in 2018 and has delivered power-packed performances and played major roles in films like Badhaai Ho, Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Goodbye among others.

She will star next in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which also has Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, among others.