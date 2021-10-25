National Film Awards 2021 Winners List: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush and 'Chhichhore' win big

The presentation ceremony of the 67th National Film Awards was held at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Monday (October 25).

The awards were presented to the winners by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu. The awards included the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which was presented to superstar Rajinikanth.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced in March this year. The jury chose from 461 films in the feature category and 220 films in the shorts category.

Kangana Ranaut received the Best Actress award for 'Manikarnika' and 'Panga'. On the other hand, Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee received the Best Actor award for 'Asuran' and 'Bhonsle' respectively.

The National Award for Best Hindi Film went to 'Chhichhore', starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Shraddha Kapoor and others. It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

ALSO READ Watch Video: Superstar Rajinikanth receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Here are the awards given in different categories:

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Actor: Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil) and Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for 'Panga' and 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Iewduh (Khasi)

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment: Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Voice-over/ Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.

Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji – Ahead of Times (Hindi)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember

Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

Best Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:53 PM IST