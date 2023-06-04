Naseeruddin Shah uses Filmfare awards as door handles of his washroom, says ‘I didn’t even go to collect them’

Naseeruddin Shah, the renowned veteran actor, is widely regarded as one of the industry's most acclaimed performers. With a slew of awards under his belt, he recently revealed in an interview that he doesn't hold these accolades in high regard. In fact, he amusingly confessed to using his Filmfare awards as door handles for his washrooms.

Having earned three National Awards for his remarkable performances in films like "Paar," "Sparsh," and "Iqbal," Naseeruddin Shah's talent has been consistently recognized. Additionally, he has received three Filmfare Awards for his memorable portrayals in movies such as "Akrosh," "Chakra," and "Masoom." However, in a candid interview with The Lallantop, the actor shared his unorthodox perspective on awards and shed light on the rumors surrounding his unique use of them at home.

Here's what he said

When questioned about his opinion on awards and the rumours surrounding his door handles, Naseeruddin Shah chuckled and responded, "Every actor who pours their heart and soul into a role deserves recognition. Singling out one person and proclaiming them the 'best actor of the year' seems unfair. I don't take pride in these awards. In fact, I didn't even bother to collect the last two awards I received. So, when I built my farmhouse, I decided to use these awards as handles for the washroom doors. Now, anyone who enters will have two Filmfare awards as handles."

The talented actor also expressed his skepticism about the value of awards, claiming they are often the result of industry lobbying.

He remarked, "These trophies hold no real significance for me anymore. Initially, I was thrilled to receive them, but soon they started piling up around me. I realized that these awards are often the outcome of lobbying and not necessarily based on merit. That's when I decided to leave them behind. However, when I received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, it reminded me of my late father who used to worry about my career and would say things like, 'If you pursue this useless profession, you'll become a fool.' So, when I went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to collect those awards, I looked up and imagined my father watching. I'm sure he was happy, and I was content. But I simply can't stand these competitive awards anymore."

Naseeruddin Shah's Work Front

In his latest endeavor, Naseeruddin Shah appeared in the second season of "Taj: Reign of Revenge," alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bose, Sandhya Mridul, and Zarina Wahab. The series premiered on Zee5 on May 12, 2023.