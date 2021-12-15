Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan's 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' to be out in January 2022

Multi-starrer comedy-drama web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati', featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Soha Ali Khan among others, is slated to release in January.

It is a dramedy series with a unique take on a dysfunctional royal family.

'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. It releases on ZEE5.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said,"We are glad to bring a like-minded partner on board to create compelling content together and launch quality originals, exclusively available on ZEE5. Applause Entertainment has had a strong record of creating some of the most popular shows of recent times and with this association, we are confident of enriching our content slate even further."

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, "Over the past 4 years, Applause has created a diverse slate of content and explored stories across genres, languages and geographies. We are thrilled that our first outing with ZEE5 is with 'Kaun Banegi Shikarwati', a light-hearted, heart-warming dramedy that is both quirky and delightful, and boasts a stellar cast of actors."

Nikkhil Advani, Emmay Entertainment added, "In a fine blend of humour and drama, this show offers a quintessential story of Indian families that's replete with oddities and conflicts. But at the core of it, lie unfiltered emotions that's sure to resonate strongly with the masses. We are excited to release it to global audiences on ZEE5."

The web series also features Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha in key roles.

