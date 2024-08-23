 Nani Takes U-Turn In Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Row, Says He 'Regrets' His 'Poor Choice Of Words'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNani Takes U-Turn In Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Row, Says He 'Regrets' His 'Poor Choice Of Words'

Nani Takes U-Turn In Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Row, Says He 'Regrets' His 'Poor Choice Of Words'

Arshad Warsi kicked up a storm after he stated in an interview that Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD was reduced to that of a 'joker'

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
article-image

Days after slamming Arshad Warsi for his remarks on Prabhas and his character in Kalki 2898 AD, Telugu star Nani backtracked and stated that the entire matter was blown out of proportion and he did not mean to insult the Munna Bhai MBBS actor.

Nani told Midday that his reaction to the controversy was lost in translation and that he now regrets his choice of words. He stated that he reacted after watching only a tiny portion of Arshad's comment out of his love for Prabhas, but he realised his mistake when he watched the whole segment and the context in which Arshad made the comment.

Read Also
Telugu Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda Slams Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD:...
article-image

Nani regrets his choice of words

"My choice of words was poor. The biggest thing that you can do is accept your regret. But what I am also saying is that it sounds so bad when it's translated. If we slipped, it's high time we took responsibility, whether it's me or someone else," he said.

FPJ Shorts
FM Sitharaman Urges SIDBI, Rural Regional Banks To Ensure Credit To MSMEs
FM Sitharaman Urges SIDBI, Rural Regional Banks To Ensure Credit To MSMEs
Nani Takes U-Turn In Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Row, Says He 'Regrets' His 'Poor Choice Of Words'
Nani Takes U-Turn In Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Row, Says He 'Regrets' His 'Poor Choice Of Words'
Nestle CEO Shakeup: Mark Schneider Steps Down, Veteran Laurent Freixe to Lead From September 2024
Nestle CEO Shakeup: Mark Schneider Steps Down, Veteran Laurent Freixe to Lead From September 2024
Top 5 Stocks For August 23: Indigo, Nykaa, Ambuja & Wipro In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For August 23: Indigo, Nykaa, Ambuja & Wipro In Focus

Slamming Arshad earlier, Nani had said that the Prabhas row got him the maximum publicity and fame he had ever seen in his career. Taking a swift U-turn, the Hi Nanna actor later told Midday that the whole of India loves Arshad for his role of Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS.

"Arshad Warsi ji is a very good actor and we all loved him in Munna Bhai, not just north or south, but the whole of India. It's a household movie," he stated.

Read Also
'Absence Of Professionalism': Actor Sudheer Babu SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In...
article-image

What is the Arshad Warsi-Prabhas controversy?

It all began after Arshad appeared on the Unfiltered with Samdish podcast and criticised the blockbuster film of the year Kalki 2898 AD.

While he gushed about Amitabh Bachchan in the film and called him terrific, he said that Prabhas' character was reduced to that of a 'joker'. "I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa?" he had said, which kicked up a massive storm down south.

Read Also
'Aukaat Kya Hai Teri?': Arshad Warsi Receives HATE On Social Media After Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In...
article-image

While fans of Prabhas wasted no time in abusing and trolling Arshad on social media, several south celebs, including Sudheer Babu, Nani, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Ajay Bhupathi, and others slammed Arshad for the remark.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nani Takes U-Turn In Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Row, Says He 'Regrets' His 'Poor Choice Of Words'

Nani Takes U-Turn In Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Row, Says He 'Regrets' His 'Poor Choice Of Words'

Nikita Dutta On The Post Kabir Singh Phase, Her Marathi Debut And More

Nikita Dutta On The Post Kabir Singh Phase, Her Marathi Debut And More

HerStory: In Award-Winning Roles, Women Of Today Are Catching Up With The Times

HerStory: In Award-Winning Roles, Women Of Today Are Catching Up With The Times

Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: Unveils the Untamed Life Of Uorfi Javed’s Viral World

Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: Unveils the Untamed Life Of Uorfi Javed’s Viral World

Inside Star Studded Premiere Night Of Uorfi Javed's Show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'

Inside Star Studded Premiere Night Of Uorfi Javed's Show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'