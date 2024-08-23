Nani Takes U-Turn In Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Row, Says He 'Regrets' His 'Poor Choice Of Words'

Days after slamming Arshad Warsi for his remarks on Prabhas and his character in Kalki 2898 AD, Telugu star Nani backtracked and stated that the entire matter was blown out of proportion and he did not mean to insult the Munna Bhai MBBS actor.

Nani told Midday that his reaction to the controversy was lost in translation and that he now regrets his choice of words. He stated that he reacted after watching only a tiny portion of Arshad's comment out of his love for Prabhas, but he realised his mistake when he watched the whole segment and the context in which Arshad made the comment.

Sorry to Say

Prabhas is a Joker in #Kalki2898AD

- Munna Bhai MBBS fame Arshad



So sad to hear this 💔



Not only Him , They are many people saying Amithab is main lead and prabhas is a comedian including some Telugu audience



Hope he will do main lead in Kalki Part2 pic.twitter.com/tEJthHynMe — Hemanth Kiara (@ursHemanthRKO) August 18, 2024

Nani regrets his choice of words

"My choice of words was poor. The biggest thing that you can do is accept your regret. But what I am also saying is that it sounds so bad when it's translated. If we slipped, it's high time we took responsibility, whether it's me or someone else," he said.

Slamming Arshad earlier, Nani had said that the Prabhas row got him the maximum publicity and fame he had ever seen in his career. Taking a swift U-turn, the Hi Nanna actor later told Midday that the whole of India loves Arshad for his role of Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS.

"Arshad Warsi ji is a very good actor and we all loved him in Munna Bhai, not just north or south, but the whole of India. It's a household movie," he stated.

What is the Arshad Warsi-Prabhas controversy?

It all began after Arshad appeared on the Unfiltered with Samdish podcast and criticised the blockbuster film of the year Kalki 2898 AD.

While he gushed about Amitabh Bachchan in the film and called him terrific, he said that Prabhas' character was reduced to that of a 'joker'. "I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa?" he had said, which kicked up a massive storm down south.

While fans of Prabhas wasted no time in abusing and trolling Arshad on social media, several south celebs, including Sudheer Babu, Nani, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Ajay Bhupathi, and others slammed Arshad for the remark.