Nakuul Mehta REACTS After His Character Is Labelled 'Dull' In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have reprised their roles as Ram and Priya in the third season of the TV show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain'. The new chapter shows Ram and Priya in a fresh and rebooted avatar. As the third installment marked its return on television, Nakuul took to social media and requested feedback from fans.

Sharing a picture with his co-star Disha, Nakuul wrote on Instagram, “A week & a half into the new season of your favourite Rajma Chawal. How are we doing fellas? Love/Extra Love/ Critique? #BadeAchheLagteHain3"

Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “Itna Mazza nahi aa raha. First one was much better. Priya is luking tired. Ram is luking dull. Other actors are just to fill with no emotional connect.” Nakuul replied stating, “Thodi mehnat aur karenge.”

Nakuul and Disha have previously worked on the hit Star Plus show 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara', which aired in 2012.

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3' premiered on May 25 on Sony Entertainment Television. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the first season of the Sony TV series featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' season one aired in 2011 and followed the lives of a middle-aged couple Ram and Priya, played by Kapoor and Tanwar. The show was a huge hit and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014.

The second season featured the two series leads -- Ram, 38, and Priya, 32 who get married for the sake of their siblings.