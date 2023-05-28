Nakuul Mehta BREAKS gender stereotypes as he dances in skirt: WATCH VIDEO

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor Nakuul Mehta has made a mark in both films and television. With his charming persona and remarkable talent, he has become one of the leading stars of our time. But it's not just his on-screen presence that captivates audiences;

Nakuul Mehta's off-screen persona is equally enthralling. He is admired for his quick wit, sense of humor, and, of course, his stunning Instagram posts. And his latest post has left fans in awe.

In a delightful twist, Nakuul Mehta has shared a video that has taken social media by storm.

Nakuul Mehta dances in skirt

The video features him dancing alongside renowned dancer and performer Jainil Mehta.

What makes this dance even more extraordinary is the fact that both Nakuul and Jainil are seen gracefully moving in skirts.

They effortlessly groove to the beats of the popular song ‘Haawa Haawa’ from the movie Rockstar, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. Watching Nakuul and Jainil dance together will undoubtedly make you want to join in and showcase your moves.

The inspiration behind this collaboration comes from Nakuul Mehta's encounter with Jainil's incredible talent. During his visit to New York, Nakuul witnessed Jainil's mesmerizing performance to the song ‘Dholi Taro’.

The young dancer's passion and artistry left a profound impact on Nakuul. Interestingly, Jainil revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed watching Nakuul's show despite being miles away from his home country.

Fans praise him for his stereotype-breaking move

Nakuul Mehta's decision to break gender and dress stereotypes through this video has garnered immense praise from fans worldwide. Admirers are applauding his fearless spirit and his determination to challenge societal norms.

Not only are Nakuul's fans enamored by his bold move, but his fellow colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry also joined in showering him with love and admiration. Sriti Jha, Sargun Mehta, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Mohena Kumari, and many more have expressed their support for Nakuul's trailblazing video.

The powerful message behind the performance has made it a viral sensation, capturing the attention of the entertainment news sphere.

Nakuul Mehta Work Front

Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta has made a comeback in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, reprising his role as Ram Kapoor alongside the talented Disha Parmar.

This highly anticipated show is expected to be a finite series, with both stars returning to delight their audience.

Although Nakuul and Disha had initially left the show in December last year, the overwhelming response from viewers towards the new cast and storyline convinced the makers to bring them back.