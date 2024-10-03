 Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Minister Over Remarks On Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Divorce
Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Minister Over Remarks On Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Divorce

The case was filed under charges of criminal defamation, followed by civil defamation seeking financial compensation

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has sued a criminal and defamation case against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha in Nampally court. This is due to his recent statement about son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce. The complaint has been filed under section 356 Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita in district court of Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and shared a copy of his complaint. In the legal complaint, Nagarjuna blamed Konda Surekha for ruining his family's reputation in public and making comments about it. The case was filed under charges of criminal defamation, followed by civil defamation seeking financial compensation.

This all began when Telangana's Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha made an accusation in her speech on BRS leader KTR of being linked to drug-related parties and she also alleged his involvement in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce.

During a media event, Konda made her remark about KTR, the Akkineni family, and Samantha. She stated that Telugu film industry female actors cut short their careers because of KTR's involvement.

She also claimed that KTR asked for sexual favours from the Akkineni family before demolishing the family-owned N-convention centre, which also led to Naga and Samantha's divorce.

Nagarjuna earlier stated that the statements made by Konda are 'irrelevant and false'. He tweeted on X, "I strongly condemn the comments of the honourable minister, Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of film stars who stay away from politics to criticise your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in 2021. He got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala in August 2024.

