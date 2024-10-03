Nagarjuna To Take Legal Action Against Congress Leader Konda Surekha For Commenting On Samantha & Naga Chaitanya's Divorce

Superstar Nagarjuna has stated that he will take legal action against Telangana Congress leader Konda Surekha over her comment on his son Naga Chaitanya's and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. The actors had announced separation in October 2021. However, Surekha recently claimed that their divorce happened because of BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Her comments did not go down well with Nagarjuna, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and several celebrities from the film industry, who condemned the remarks and urged her to keep film stars out of politics.

Now, in an interview with Zoom, Nagarjuna opened up about taking legal action against Surekha. "I am in Vizag. I am heading back to Hyderabad for action ahead. We can’t let this go. Not at all. I am rushing back with lawyers. I will keep you informed," he informed the portal.

On October 2, Nagarjuna wrote on his official X account, "I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately."

గౌరవనీయ మంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీమతి కొండా సురేఖ గారి వ్యాఖ్యలని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. రాజకీయాలకు దూరంగా ఉండే సినీ ప్రముఖుల జీవితాలని, మీ ప్రత్యర్ధులని విమర్శించేందుకు వాడుకోకండి. దయచేసి సాటి మనుషుల వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలని గౌరవించండి. బాధ్యత గలిగిన పదవి లో ఉన్న మహిళగా మీరు చేసిన… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 2, 2024

What did the Minister say?

While interacting with the media, Konda Surekha accused KT Rama Rao of tapping phones of actresses and blackmailing them, which led to the divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

The Minister said, "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom Samantha's divorce happened. He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them. He would make them drug addicts and then do this. Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya slam the Minister

Samantha took to her Instagram story to and asked Surekha to keep her name out of politics. "To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight... It takes a lot of courage and strength," she stated.

She also mentioned that her divorce with Chaitanya was "mutual and amicable" and there was no political angle to it.

Naga Chaitanya also took to his social media to slam the Minister's controversial statement. He called her remark "ridiculous" and said that it was "shameful" to drag names of celebrities just to grab eyeballs.

"The decision of divorce is easily one of the most painful and unfortunate life decisions one has to make. After a lot of thought, a mutual decision was made by me and my former spouse to part ways. It was a decision made in peace, owing to our different life goals and in the interest of moving forward with respect and dignity as two mature adults," his statement read.

He further mentioned, "However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far. I have remained silent all this while out of deep respect for my earlier spouse as well as my family. Today, the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful," Chaitanya stated.