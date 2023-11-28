 Naga Chaitanya Lauds Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's The Family Man: 'Blew My Mind'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was featured in the second instalment of The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Naga Chaitanya, who announced his divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October 2021, praised his ex-wife's show The Family Man recently. In a recent rapid-fire interview with Pinkvilla, he was asked to name a series that 'blew his mind.' To which Chaitanya responded, "I think The Family Man series."

Samantha appeared in the second installment of Raj and DK's series The Family Man. She played the role of Rajalakshmi Sekharan, aka Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter.

The Family Man also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Talking about Naga and Samantha, the duo got married in October 2017. Issuing a joint statement about their separation, they wrote, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya is said to be dating Made In Heaven's Sobhita Dhulipala.

