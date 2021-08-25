‘I'm very sorry for hurting anyone's sentiments’: Samantha Akkineni apologises for ‘The Family Man 2’ controversy

Months after "The Family Man 2" courted controversy over its alleged depiction of Eelam Tamils, actress Samantha Akkineni who essayed the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil suicide bomber, has apologised for the same.

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, "The Family Man" season two was scheduled to return earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video but got postponed following controversies around the streaming platform's shows "Tandav" and "Mirzapur".

There were calls for the boycott of the series in Tamil Nadu, with IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj writing a letter to Centre over the show's depiction of Eelam Tamils in a "highly objectionable manner".

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha addressed the resentment and said, "I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone's sentiments."

“I am glad that, though, once the show did release, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn't so bad after all. For the people who didn't and still continue to hold resentment, I sincerely apologise,” she added.

Meanwhile, Manoj had told IANS, "We as a team -- our directors, writers -- are very sentimental to each and every person and state. We are sensitive to the culture. We would never do anything to offend anyone."

"Even in the first season, and in this season of 'The Family Man', we don't talk about politics. We put the characters there and we look at those characters in a humanised way. All those characters are heroes of their own story. Now, the show is there right in front of you. I know you are liking it because somewhere you feel that the show is not at all what you were apprehensive about. It is talking about you and your sentiment in a very respectful manner with all the love," he added.

The series created by Raj and DK streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 09:06 AM IST