Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes 'The Family Man 2' director Raj Nidimoru on birthday with BTS Pic

On 'The Family Man' director Raj Nidimoru's birthday, on Wednesday, south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a sweet post to wish him and shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the helmer.
The photo shows the actress and director laughing as they gear up for a 'serious shot'.
Samantha wrote in the caption: "Before every serious shot, this was always what happened... big laugh. Not sure if you were really helping with my performance, but you are so good for the soul Raj."
"One of the nicest human beings I have the pleasure of knowing. Lots of love to you. Wishing you all the success and lots and lots of happiness... It's only onwards and upwards for you, as has been foretold," she added.
Samantha Akkineni, who predominantly works in the Tamil and Telugu industry, made her OTT debut with the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. She portrayed the role of Srikant Tiwari’s arch-nemesis Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter, in the new season.
Created by Raj and DK, 'The Family Man 2' is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari.
The second season of the show started streaming on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.
It is a multilingual action thriller that follows the exploits of a terrorism investigation agency official.
The series also features Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha.
The first season of the series went online in 2019.
Meanwhile, the season two finale of 'The Family Man' drops more than a hint about the potential renewal as a third installment.
