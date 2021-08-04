Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes 'The Family Man 2' director Raj Nidimoru on birthday with BTS Pic

On 'The Family Man' director Raj Nidimoru's birthday, on Wednesday, south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a sweet post to wish him and shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the helmer.

The photo shows the actress and director laughing as they gear up for a 'serious shot'.

Samantha wrote in the caption: "Before every serious shot, this was always what happened... big laugh. Not sure if you were really helping with my performance, but you are so good for the soul Raj."

"One of the nicest human beings I have the pleasure of knowing. Lots of love to you. Wishing you all the success and lots and lots of happiness... It's only onwards and upwards for you, as has been foretold," she added.