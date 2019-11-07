My soul is feminine: Ranveer's adoration for women in his life shows masculinity doesn't have to be toxic

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has taken over the table of multiple personalities with his versatile working skills. The actor may have been trolled for wearing skirts and rocking a pony tail, but does that make his any less of a man?

Singh got candid in Vogue’s November issue and revealed that under those ripped muscles that channel his masculinity, his soul is feminine. He mentions that his world revolves around the women in his life—his grandmother, mother, sister and now his wife. “I was brought up by strong women. My soul is feminine.”

Adding his stance on how things have changed in Bollywood post #MeToo, he says, what it did primarily was increase awareness: “Today, when a call sheet comes to me, there is a note that says in case of harassment, call this number. Something as basic as that is big.”

Ranveer, who awaits the release of his sports drama ’83, has been reportedly roped on to play the male lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.