My Lovely Liar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kim-So-hyun, Hwang Min-hyun K-Drama

My Lovely Liar OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Prime Video

K-drama lovers have a reason to rejoice as the much-loved romantic mystery drama My Lovely Liar is finally making its way to OTT platforms. Starring Kim So-hyun and Hwang Min-hyun in the lead roles.

The series won hearts with its unique storyline, engaging performances, and magical chemistry between the lead pair. Now, fans worldwide can stream it online and relive the enchanting tale. The series is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from September 19, 2025.

Plot overview

My Lovely Liar tells the story of Mok Sol-hee (Kim So-hyun), a woman blessed — or cursed — with the extraordinary ability to detect lies. Tired of the burden her power brings, she longs for a simple life free of constant judgment. Her world takes an interesting turn when she crosses paths with Kim Do-ha (Hwang Min-hyun), a genius music producer who is hiding behind a veil of mystery after being accused of a crime he did not commit. What unfolds is an emotional yet heartwarming journey of trust, love, and healing.

About My Lovely Liar

Fans are particularly excited to see Kim So-hyun’s versatile performance paired with Hwang Min-hyun’s captivating screen presence. The combination of romance, suspense, and fantasy makes My Lovely Liar stand out from typical love stories, ensuring viewers remain hooked till the very end.

If you are looking for a heartfelt K-drama with a fresh twist, My Lovely Liar is a must-watch. Mark your calendars and get ready to binge this magical series online.

Powerhouse behind My Lovely Liar

The series features Kim So-hyun as Mok Sol-hee, Hwang Min-hyun as Kim Do-ha, Lee Si-woo as Sya On/Sa Ji On, Seo Ji-hoon as Lee Kang-min, Yoon Ji-on as Jo Deuk-chan, Song Jin-woo as Park Moo-jin, and Nam Hyun-woo as Jo Jae-chan, among others. Nam Sung-woo has directed the series and Seo Jeong-eun has written the series.