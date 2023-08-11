‘My Bomma, My Honeybee’: Sukesh Chandrasekhar Pens Romantic Note For Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Birthday From Jail

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the central figure in a high-profile Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has penned a heartfelt letter to Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, from his confinement in Mandoli jail, coinciding with the actress's birthday.

The letter, brimming with emotions and affection, has left many surprised and intrigued.

SUKESH'S HAPPY BIRTHDAY WISH TO JACQUELINE

Chandrasekhar's letter, addressed to Jacqueline, reflects his profound longing for his alleged partner and the bond they share. Expressing his sentiments, he wrote, "My Baby Jacqueline, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you my Baby Girl. Your B'day is the happiest day every year in my life. In fact, even more than my own. Baby, you are becoming even more pretty and growing younger day-by-day. I'm missing you so much, you have no Idea.

In the letter, Chandrasekhar reminisces about cherished moments, detailing how he misses showering her with exotic flowers, sharing magical hugs, and feeding her cake. He meticulously handcrafted a greeting card, capturing their precious memories and emphasizing their strong emotional connection.

'WE ARE FOR EACH OTHER' - SUKESH TO JACQUELINE

Asserting his commitment, he affirmed, "No power in this planet Could ever stop me from loving you or you loving me. We are for each other. Chandrasekhar also promised a grand celebration for Jacqueline's next birthday, hinting at a brighter future together.

Despite the heartfelt confession, it's important to note that Jacqueline Fernandez has previously refuted any romantic involvement with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, clarifying that their interactions were strictly professional.