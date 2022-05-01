'My biggest pride and driving force is when people say that Ranbir is a good human being,' shares Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is currently seen as a judge in the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. In a recent interaction with The Free Press Journal, she spoke about her marriage with the late Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, and more. Excerpts:

Have you missed your childhood life as you started working at a very early age?

Mera childhood kahan tha? I have been working since I was five years of age. So there were no friends. No childhood playful stuff at all. Then I started working with my husband (the late Rishi Kapoor). My career started with him, so, in those seven years, we did 80 movies.

Tell us, how was it to get married and embrace motherhood at such a young age?

I got married when I was 21 years, and after that, my first child (daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni) was born. Then after two years, Ranbir bhi ho gaya (Ranbir was born). My life went on quickly. It got too busy to be able to make a comeback to work because Rishiji was a full-time job!

Do you agree early marriages are good? What would you like to share with your readers?

Early marriages are good, but aajkal ke bachche aisa nahin sochte hain, na? (Today’s kids don’t think this way, no?) They feel they should know the person. My thinking is you grow along together because you are so innocent at a young age. Maybe, today I could be completely wrong as the thinking of today’s youth is different. I feel we are not so particular about our habits. Today there is no adjustment because you do not wish to grow together. If you don’t like your companion’s habits, then chalo lets break up. It’s just not easy to be fixed with your own ideas.

You set an example of adjusting with Rishiji and the Kapoor family. What do you have to say?

I started dating my husband when I was 14 when I didn’t know anything about this world. I had a very strict mother. I was getting a lot of work and maturing as an actor. My husband was like, 'Yeh toh nikal gayi haath se abhi yeh toh kahin chali jayegi!' (She will slip off my hand and go away somewhere). He proposed to get married. I said, ‘Chalo, let’s get married’. I gave up everything and got married, and after that, I didn’t think about anything else. Yes, marriage is an adjustment, and I was there for the family after marriage.

Ranbir is taking ahead the legacy of the Kapoor family. What do you have to say?

I feel proud. My biggest pride and driving force is when people say that he is a good human being. This makes me feel very happy. Professionally, about his work, you guys always write about it.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:04 AM IST