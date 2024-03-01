'Music Is Like Breathing For Me,' Says Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle |

Asha Bhosle, the veteran singer, is getting ready for a big concert called Woh Phir Nahi Aate in Mumbai, marking her 90th birthday. She is sharing her experiences exclusively with The Free Press Journal.

Sharing her excitement, singer Asha Bhosle says, “I am filled with immense joy and gratitude as I prepare to return to the stage after over a decade, celebrating my 90th birthday with this extraordinary concert. Music is my lifeline, and to share my melodies with my beloved fans once again is an emotional and unforgettable moment. I look forward to creating magical memories together and rejoicing in the power of music.”

“Music is like breathing for me. I face challenges but sing for actors like Meena Kumari and Kajol in over 12,000 songs across different Indian languages,” she further says.

Known for her timeless melodies, Asha Bhosle performs live in Mumbai. She talks about Mumbai being “where I make my name and identity in the film industry. Despite the uncertainties, I value time and professionalism, earning praise from music directors”.“The meticulous process of perfecting each song emphasizes the dedication and hard work that goes into every performance,” says veteran singer.

“The importance of professionalism and the value of time, even recounting instances where I had to restart due to health issues, demonstrate my unwavering dedication to my craft.” “For me,” she continues, “dedication and hard work are key to success in the music industry.”

“ASHA@90: Woh Phir Nahi Aate,” an extraordinary musical extravaganza marking Asha Bhosle’s eight decades of singing celebration. The event takes place on Saturday, 9th March 2024, starting at 7:00 PM.