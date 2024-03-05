 Murder Mubarak Trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma's Film Promises A Suspense-Filled Tale With Twists & Turns (WATCH)
Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
The intriguing trailer of Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak was unveiled by the makers at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 5). The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati.

The trailer promises a rollercoaster ride of mystery and entertainment. It takes viewers into New Delhi’s high society, where a series of strange events disrupt the peace of an elite club.

As the façade begins to crumble, the members of the club are caught in a tangled web of deceit. Amid all this, Pankaj's character, a detective, takes the helm to unveil the deepest secrets of the club members.

Going by the trailer, the film promises to be a captivating whodunit. Set at the Delhi Royal Club, Murder Mubarak is a suspense-filled tale with secrets and twists and turns.

Talking about the film, director Homi Adajania said, "Murder Mubarak is about a murder mystery that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It’s captivating and hilarious at the same time. What makes this project even more special is our phenomenal multi-generational cast who breathe life into the story, bringing a unique freshness that’s very enjoyable to watch. This March, 'Murder Mubarak' will be handed over to the audience who I hope will be entertained, surprised and may even go back to figure why they never saw the breadcrumbs that are scattered throughout this twisted whodunit."

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films added, “Our film is a journey into the depths of intrigue, where every twist and turn unveils a new layer of mystery and entertainment. What truly sets this project apart is the passion and dedication poured into every aspect of its creation. From script to screen, 'Murder Mubarak' is a labor of love that we can't wait to share with audiences."

Murder Mubarak is all set to release on Netflix on March 15.

