Bastar: The Naxal Story Trailer: Adah Sharma's IPS Neerja Madhvan Goes All Out For A Naxal-Free Bharat (WATCH)

The makers of Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story shared the intriguing and hard-hitting trailer of the film at an event in Raipur on Tuesday (March 5). The film, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, is all set to hit the big screens on March 15.

Following the success of The Kerala Story, the team has returned with another bold, courageous and impactful subject and the trailer of the film has stayed true to the expectations.

The two-minute-thirty five seconds-long trailer has spine chilling shots of naxalites killing CRPF Jawans. From the human chopping sequences to kids being burnt alive and from political figures being shot dead to innocent people being hanged to death, this trailer features several gory and dark scenes.

Lead actress Adah looks promising as IPS Neerja Madhvan, who is at war against Naxals. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the truths that will be unfolded in Bastar: The Naxal Story.

The trailer also shows Adah's character exposing the truth about the number of martyrs and how Pseudo intellectuals in India are running a propaganda to divide the country.

While sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "Prepare for the raw truth to hit hard. Bastar: The Naxal Story trailer is out now, shedding light on the path to a Naxal-free Bharat."

Talking about the film, Sudipto had earlier told The Free Press Journal, "Our countrymen and cinema lovers will be watching another film from the makers of The Kerala story. We have researched extensively and written the script. I promise in a few days you will watch another film from us which will indeed fetch the same response as we received with The Kerala Story."

Vipul added, "We are happy. The Kerala Story received a good response all over and with the support of the media it reached very far and wide. We are trying to bring another film based on the Naxalites, who operate from Bastar. This topic is very important to be discussed for the sake of the country. We hope to bring an eye-opener to the people of our country as it’s a very important subject."