Mumbai's street kids flock to watch Rocking star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 at a posh multiplex

Rocking star Yash’s recent release KGF: Chapter 2 has taken over the box office by a storm! The unprecedented love from his fans has set a new benchmark across the globe. The actor has single-handedly managed to break all the records of the Indian cinema, proving that he is the real box office monster.

Amidst much fan frenzy across the nation for Yash, The Free Press Journal caught an eye on a bunch of underprivileged street kids, who are the regular beggars outside the very famous Infinity Mall signal in Andheri West, Mumbai.

A close source reveals, “These few street kids are Kannadigas and fans of Yash. They collected the money by begging to watch KGF: Chapter 2 on the very first day.”

An official from the multiplex confirmed the news. “They came to us and showed us the money in the bundles of 10s and 20s and requested me to give them the tickets worth rupees 310 each. They mentioned that we aren’t watching the film for free but buying the ticket. However, two of them weren’t in full clothes, so I asked the security to send them back and allow the rest of the kids,” she shares.

Elaborating further, she adds, “We used to allow street kids earlier, too, but after a few patrons complained that they create nuisance inside the theatre, the management decided not to allow them, but it is about equality. If an underprivileged person is buying the ticket properly, then we are no one to stop them from watching movies.”

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty. It is the second instalment in the KGF franchise.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 04:46 AM IST