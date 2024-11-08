 Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat Demanding Rs 5 Crore; Lyricist Of His Film 'Sikander Also Targeted
Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Zone 3) Dattatraya Kamble said that the number from which the threat was sent has been traced to the Raichur area in Karnataka.

Updated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:00 PM IST
Salman Khan | File Image

Adding to the string of death threats issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan has again received a warning, with the sender demanding Rs 5 crore. However, this time, the threat also includes the name of the lyricist who penned the song 'Main Sikandar Hoon', for the actor's upcoming movie 'Sikander'.

The message was sent to the Mumbai traffic police control room on the night of November 7. “The songwriter's condition will be so bad that he won't be able to write songs by his own name. If Salman Khan has the courage then he should save him,” read the message, adding that the lyricist will be killed in a month.

After seeing the message, the control room immediately informed the Worli police. An official stated that the number used to issue the threat has been tracked to the Raichur area in Karnataka and that the information has also been shared with the local police.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Zone 3) Dattatraya Kamble said that the number from which the threat was sent has been traced to the Raichur area in Karnataka. Based on the leads gathered so far, a team has been dispatched to the southern state.

On November 5, the Mumbai traffic police had received a threatening message for Khan, with the sender claiming to be from the Bishnoi gang. The threat was that the actor should either apologise or pay Rs5 crore for his safety. Subsequently, a man, Bikhuram alias Vikram Jalaram Bishnoi, was nabbed from the Haveli district in Karnataka.

