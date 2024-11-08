Salman Khan Death Threat: 'Wanted To Fund Construction Of Bishnoi Community Temple,' Says K'taka Man Held For Sending Threatening Message, Demanding ₹5 Cr Ransom From Actor

Salman Khan | File Image

Mumbai: In the case of death threats against Salman Khan and a demand for a ransom of 5 crore rupees, Bikharmam Bishnoi, the accused arrested from Karnataka, made shocking revelations during interrogation. In his questioning by Worli Police, the accused revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi is his idol. He also disclosed that the 5 crore rupees he demanded from Salman Khan was intended to fund the construction of a temple for the Bishnoi community.

Accused Watched Lawrence Bishnoi's Videos

The Worli Police investigation further revealed that the accused regularly watched Lawrence Bishnoi's videos and felt proud of Lawrence's actions in support of the Bishnoi community, even from prison. The accused stated during questioning that Salman has never apologized for his actions, whether it was the incident of running over people sleeping on the footpath or the blackbuck hunting case.

Accused Claims Salman & Baba Siddique Linked To Dawood Ibrahim

He also claimed that Salman and Baba Siddique are connected to Dawood Ibrahim, yet no action has ever been taken against them. The accused believes that Lawrence Bishnoi’s actions are justified. He expressed no regret about going to jail, saying, "I am going to jail for the Bishnoi community."

It is to be noted that on the night of November 4, the accused sent a message to the traffic police helpline, issuing a death threat to Salman Khan and demanding a ransom of 5 crore rupees. The Worli Police arrested him from the Haveli area in Karnataka and brought him to Mumbai on Thursday.