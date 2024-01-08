Mumbai News: FIR Filed Against Nayanthara's Tamil Film Annapoorani For Promoting Love Jihad

Nayanthara in Annapoorani |

An FIR has been filed against Nayanthara's Tamil film Annapoorani in Mumbai after former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki filed a police complaint against the makers for 'hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community'. He has also accused the makers of demeaning Lord Ram.

According to several media reports, the FIR has been filed against the film at the LT Marg police station in Mumbai, citing that the film promotes love jihad.

Reportedly, the FIR mentions that the film promotes love jihad and one of the characters misinterpreted the Valmiki Ramayana to call Lord Rama 'meat-eater'.

On January 6, Solanki, who is also the founder of Hindu IT cell, called the film 'anti-Hindu' and pointed out the things he believes are problematic. The former Shiv Sena leader also said that the film promotes love jihad, requesting Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action and register FIR against the makers of the film as well as streaming platform Netflix India.

"At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts. 1. A daughter of Hindu Poojari, offers Namaz to cook Biryani. 2. Love Jihad is promoted in this Film. 3. Farhan (Actor) persuades the actress to eat meat saying that Bhagwan Shri Ram was also a meat eater," Solanki wrote.

Sharing photos of his complaint, he added, "@NetflixIndia and @ZeeStudios_ have deliberately made this film and released around the Pran Pratishtha to hurt Hindu sentiments I hereby request @dgpup @MumbaiPolice @homeupgov @maharashtra_hmo to register FIR against the below individuals for hurting religious sentiments."

I have filed complain against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix



At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios… pic.twitter.com/zM0drX4LMR — Ramesh Solanki🇮🇳 (@Rajput_Ramesh) January 6, 2024

In his complaint, Solanki also pointed out that actress’ father in the film is a temple priest who also makes bhog for Bhagwan Vishnu but his daughter is shown to 'cook meat, fall in love with Muslim, goes for Ramzan Iftaar and offer Namaz.'

Solanki had sought the registration of FIR against Annapoorani’s director Nilesh Krishnaa, actress Nayanthara, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran and Punit Goenka, Chief Business officer of Zee Studios Shariq Patel and Netflix India Head Monika Shergil.

However, the makers of the film as well as the streaming platform have not reacted to the complaint yet.

Annapoorani also stars Jai and Sathyaraj. It revolves around the story of Annapoorani, who dreams of being a chef. However, she has to overcome the obstacles that come her way.