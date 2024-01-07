Former Shiv Sena Leader Files Complaint Against Makers Of Nayanthara's Annapoorani For Calling Lord Ram 'Meat-Eater'

Nayanthara in Annapoorani |

Former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki filed a police complaint against the makers of Nayanthara's latest film Annapoorani for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. He has also accused the makers of demeaning Lord Ram.

Taking to his official X account on January 6 (Saturday), Solanki called the film 'anti-Hindu' and pointed out the things he believes are problematic. The former Shiv Sena leader also said that the film promotes love jihad. He also requested Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action and register FIR against the makers of the film as well as streaming platform Netflix India.

"At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts. 1. A daughter of Hindu Poojari, offers Namaz to cook Biryani. 2. Love Jihad is promoted in this Film. 3. Farhan (Actor) persuades the actress to eat meat saying that Bhagwan Shri Ram was also a meat eater," Solanki wrote.

Sharing photos of his complaint, he added, "@NetflixIndia and @ZeeStudios_ have deliberately made this film and released around the Pran Pratishtha to hurt Hindu sentiments I hereby request @dgpup @MumbaiPolice @homeupgov @maharashtra_hmo to register FIR against the below individuals for hurting religious sentiments."

Solanki also pointed out that actress’ father in the film is a temple priest who also makes bhog for Bhagwan Vishnu but his daughter is shown to 'cook meat, fall in love with Muslim, goe for Ramzan Iftaar and offer Namaz.'

Solanki, who is also the founder of Hindi IT cell, has sought the registration of FIR against Annapoorani’s director Nilesh Krishnaa, actress Nayanthara, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran and Punit Goenka, Chief Business officer of Zee Studios Shariq Patel and Netflix India Head Monika Shergil.

However, the makers of the film as well as the streaming platform have not reacted to the complaint yet.

It may be mentioned that a few days back, Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad had also referred to Lord Ram as a 'meat eater' in a speech he made in Shirdi. Reportedly, multiple FIRs were registered against him for hurting religious sentiments.

Annapoorani is a Tamil film which also stars Jai and Sathyaraj. It revolves around the story of Annapoorani, who dreams of being a chef. However, she has to overcome the obstacles that come her way. It released in theatres on December 1, 2023.