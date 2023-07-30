Mumbai News: Bollywood Producer Dinesh Vijan Buys 3 Luxurious Flats In Pali Hill For ₹103 Crore

Mumbai: Banker-turned-film producer Dinesh Vijan has purchased three apartments at the upscale Pali Hill for a whopping Rs 103 crore.

The transaction was registered on July 25, between the Bollywood filmmaker and Keystone Realtors of Rustomjee Group on payment of Rs 6.17 crore, showed document available with The Free Press Journal via IndexTap.

Dinesh Vijan Profile

Dinesh Vijan, who was a banker, and Pooja Vijan are the founders of Maddock Films and some of the movies under the production house’s banner have been Cocktail, Badlapur, Love Aaj Kal, Bala, Stree and Hindi Medium.

Details of the new apartments

The three apartments have been purchased on the 15th and 16th floor of Parishram at Pali Hill’s Nargis Dutt Road. The total built-up of these put together is 9,077 sq. ft. while the carpet area works out to be 7,791 sq. ft. With the purchase, there are seven car parking spaces that too are included in the deal.

Parishram is a redevelopment project. On the plot, there stood a six storied society by the same name. Back in May 2008, the society consisting of 17 members had granted development rights to Altus Developers. Later, there was a litigation contested in the Bombay High Court and eventually the company merged with Keystone Realtors.

Other than the 17 apartments that the existing society members would receive, Rustomjee Group is constructing 27 apartments to be sold in the real estate market or free sale units.

According to CRE Matrix data, between April to June 2023, the area between Andheri and Borivali has seen the most sales in the western suburbs.

