Mumbai man gives Urfi Javed death & rape threats; arrested

Mumbai: Goregaon Police arrested a man for giving rape and life threats through WhatsApp to actor and social media influencer Urfi Javed.
Identified as Naveen Giri, the accused has been booked under Sections 354 (A) [sexual harassment], 354(D) [stalking], 509, 506 [criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of IT Act.
The social media influencer is currently in Dubai and was reportedly detained by the police for allegedly shooting a video in a revealing outfit.
A report in Times of India claimed that Urfi was detained as the outfit she chose to wear while shooting her video was termed inappropriate to be worn in public as per the country's laws.
The report stated that she is currently being questioned by authorities in Dubai.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)