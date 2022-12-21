Urfi Javed's top controversies: From being detained in Dubai to social media spats

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 21, 2022

Urfi Javed shot to fame because of her bold and bizarre fashion sense, but it has also time and again invited troubles for the actress

Recently, Urfi was detained in Dubai for wearing 'revealing outfits' in public while shooting for a video

Back in India too, a lawyer had lodged a complaint against Urfi a few days ago for allegedly committing "illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media"

Recently, Urfi also got into an online brawl with renowned author Chetan Bhagat after the latter mentioned her name while asserting that young people these days spend a lot of time on Instagram. He also stated that her outfits apparently 'distracts boys'

Urfi's attire in her music video 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori' was criticised by viewers and a person even filed a complaint against her for "posting or transmitting content that comprises sexually explicit act in the electronic form"

Urfi found herself at loggerheads with social media personality Hindustani Bhau after he had threatened to "teach her a lesson" if she did not improve her dressing style. She called him "publicity hungry a**hole" and stated that he was trying to gain fame at her expense

Urfi also got into an ugly war of words with Chahatt Khanna this year after she took a dig at the latter for her involvement in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 crore scam case

A couple of months ago, Urfi lashed out at the paparazzi after one of the photographers commented that she had worn "dhang ke kapde" that day. "Tumhein agar kapdo par comment karna hai na toh apni girlfriend and maa behen ke kapdo par jaake karo," she had said

Urfi met with a rather embarrassing situation when a guard did not allow her to enter a venue earlier this year. He even asked her to step away for clicking pictures, which left her red-faced, and she reprimanded her team for the communication goof up

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey had criticised Urfi for going topless during Diwali, to which she had responded, "I don't like seeing men like you telling the world that you don't like seeing me but I tolerate! Right? Suck it loser"

Urfi recently claimed that she was harassed by a bunch of teenagers who had been calling and abusing her. "I am going to file a police complaint against the 10 of them but if anyone knows their parents, let me know. I'll reward you!" she had said

