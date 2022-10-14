Urfi Javed Birthday: Bizarre outfits of the fashionista

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2022
Actress Urfi Javed started her journey with television and later gained immense popularity for her unique and bizarre fashion sense. She will celebrate her 25th birthday on October 15. Here are some of her most bizzare looks ...
Urfi stunned her fans when she posted this unexpected semi-nude video of her dancing to ‘Dard-E-Disco’
Urfi set the temperature high as she smeared some silver extracts and wore it as a top
Only Urfi can pin up her own photographs and wear it as an outfit
Urfi once styled her shirt in a way that flaunted her entire back
Uorfi also posed in made a dress made out of cotton candy while eating cotton candy
As a response to haters, Urfi made a dress out of tiny colourful rocks
Urfi was photographed as she stepped out in a monokini with a netted skirt
Urfi Javed went nude for her photoshoot as she covered herself with a glass painted with yellow colour
Urfi also wore a dress entirely made out of glass
Urfi shocked her fans as she wore a transparent sheet woven with lots of wrist watches wrapped around herself
Uorfi went extremely bold as she posed bare with just a rope tied around herself
