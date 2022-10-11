Rashmika Mandanna’s Maldives vacay in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2022
Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently headed to the Maldives for an exotic vacation.
Photo via Instagram
Rashmika shared a series of pictures on her Instagram feed as she took time off her busy schedule to indulge in some self-care.
Photo via Instagram
Going for a swim in a blue swimsuit, Rashmika captioned the picture as "Water baby"
Photo via Instagram
"And posing has become a part of my life.. but it’s ok.. if I should pose to look pretty for you all I don’t mind!" she wrote in another post.
Photo via Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna, who has been rumoured to be dating south sensation Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly in the Maldives with him.
Photo via Viral Bhayani
Both Rashmika and Vijay are often seen at the receiving end of questions about their relationship but both of them have managed to remain tightlipped so far.
Photo via Viral Bhayani
Rashmika, who made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Goodbye', is currently basking in the success of the film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.
Photo via Instagram
Rashmika has two more Bollywood projects in her kitty -- Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu'.
Photo via Instagram
Thanks For Reading!