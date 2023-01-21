Mumbai: Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore arrested from Andheri for harassing, molesting model

Surjeet Singh Rathore | Instagram

Surjeet Singh Rathore, the national vice-president of the Rajput Karni Sena, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Thursday night for allegedly harassing and molesting a model.

According to ANI, Rathore, who also claims to be an actor and producer, was arrested by the Bangur Nagar police station from his Andheri residence for harassing a 27-year-old model.

He has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 354 (a) (d), 500, 501, 506, 506 (2) and 509, and Section 67 of the IT Act.

As per a report in Midday, the model lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police in December claiming that someone had created a fake Instagram profile using her name, and that the account was sending abusive messages to her followers.

The cops later found about Rathore's involvement in the case, and he was thus detained and arrested on Thursday.

During interrogation, cops found that Rathore had proposed to the model and when she turned him down, he threatened to ruin her career and harassed her.

"Rathore created the fake Instagram account and used it to send obscene messages," a cop told the portal.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

