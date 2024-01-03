Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By Police

Neha Pendse with Shardul Singh Bayas |

Jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh has been reported stolen from actress Neha Pendse's residence, and an FIR has been lodged by her husband's driver. According to Ratnesh Jha (47), the driver employed by Neha Pendse's husband, Shardul Singh Bayas (47), the theft occurred in their flat on the 23rd floor of Areto Building in Bandra West.

Bayas entrusted Solanki with the jewellery

In the complaint, Jha mentioned that on December 28, Bayas informed him that a gold bracelet and a diamond-encrusted ring, received as a wedding gift four years ago, were missing. Bayas typically wore this jewellery outside, and upon returning home, he entrusted it to the house servant, Sumit Kumar Solanki, who stored it in the bedroom cupboard.

Solanki, responsible for various household tasks, resides on the premises along with other house servants. On the day of the incident, Bayas, preparing to go out, discovered the missing jewellery from the cupboard. Despite inquiring with all the household servants, no one had any knowledge of the missing items. At the time, Solanki was not at home, and when contacted, claimed to be at his aunt's place in Colaba.

Solanki arrested by police, jewellery yet to be recovered

Upon further questioning, Solanki insisted that he had left the jewellery in its designated place. However, when Bayas searched for it, the jewellery was nowhere to be found. Growing suspicious of Solanki, Bayas requested him to return home promptly, but Solanki delayed his return, raising further concerns.

Bayas's driver, Jha, filed a complaint with the Bandra Police, bringing attention to Solanki as a potential suspect. While the police have arrested Solanki in connection with the case, the stolen jewellery has yet to be recovered.