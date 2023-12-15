Mumbai: CID Actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj Alleges Abuse By Family, Pleads For Help In Viral Video

In a shocking turn of events, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who is best known for playing the role of Inspector Tasha Kumar in CID, has accused her family of 'abusing' her. In the viral video, the actress can be seen asking for help; she also had injury marks on her face and body.

In the video, the actress says, "Hi, this is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I really need help right now. I'm in Kashimira police station and I've been abused by my family and I'm hit very badly. Please I need help from everybody from the media, news channels, and everybody in the industry. Please come and help me."

Check out Vaishnavi Dhanraj's video:

A few hours ago, Vaishnavi took to her Instagram story and asked for 'help' from her fans and followers. Reportedly, she was held hostage by her family, stated her close friend K Himaanshu Shuklaa on Twitter.

Vaishnavi Dhanraj's abusive marriage

Vaishnavi was earlier married to Nitin Sahrawat in 2012. The duo met on the sets of Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2; however, the duo got divorced in 2016 due to domestic violence.

Talking about the same, a few years ago, Vaishnavi told SpotBoyE that she was the victim of domestic violence, which Nitin imposed on her, and she couldn't bear it any longer as it was gruesome.

"One morning, it became very bad. He wouldn't have killed me, probably, but I got so scared that I ran away from the house. He had beaten me so badly that my leg was bleeding. That was my last day as his wife—emotionally, physically, and mentally," Vaishnavi said.