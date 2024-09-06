Vishesh Bhatt Opens Up On Filing Lawsuit For Aashiqui Against T-Series: 'Misused By Certain Irresponsible People'

Aashiqui 2 |

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films filed a complaint against T-Series in the Delhi High Court, alleging that the studio is misusing the brand Aashiqui. The Delhi High Court ruled in their favor and has issued a notice to T-Series prohibiting them from using the titles Tu Hi Aashiqui or Tu Hi Aashiqui Hai for any upcoming films.

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Vishesh stated that a lot of people are misusing the brand. He said, "There were a lot of unsolicited people, the wrong kind of people across the country and everywhere, who were misusing the brand Aashiqui for some time."

He further stated that they issued a couple of public notices and there was a lot of turmoil and fake news going on in the media. "As responsible people, we didn't want Aashiqui, which is a brand that belongs to the people of India, to be misused by certain groups or irresponsible people to spread things. So, we put public notices early on and inform the public and media at large," he concluded.

Vishesh Films Private Limited co-produced the Aashiqui franchise, which consists of two installments: Aashiqui, released in 1990, and Aashiqui 2, released in 2013.

Earlier, both parties were in talks about making Aashiqui 3, the franchise's third installment. Aashiqui 2 centers on Rahul, a singing sensation, who falls in love with Aarohi, a bar singer. He helps her achieve her dream of becoming a famous singer, but his own flaws threaten their future. Released in 2013 and directed by Mohit Suri, the film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The music for the film was composed by Arijit Singh.