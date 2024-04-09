Netizens Troll Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas After He Reveals Rejecting Aashiqui 2, PK, Heeramandi: 'Acha Hua Chhod Diya' (WATCH)

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas recently revealed turning down offers from Rajkumar Hirani, Mahesh Bhatt, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview with Nida Yasir on her show Shan-e-Suhoor, he said in Hindi that when he looks back at his career, he rejected a film like Aashiqui 2.

"People keep telling me how could I say no to Aashiqui 2 and Ram-Leela. I was also offered Sarfaraz's character in Rajkumar Hirani's PK. Although I didn't say no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, it got shelved. Aditya Roy Kapur's role in Guzzarish was first offered to me as well," he added.

Further, the actor said that Aashiqui 2 'sabse bada project tha.'

Imran added, Ab toh har koi keh raha hota hai ki mujhe bhi Aashiqui offer huyi, aap Mahesh Bhatt se jake pooch lijiye that the only official offer made by the director Mohit Suri and the producer, wo sirf mujhe hi unhone ki thi. Lekin log mujhe ehsaas dilane ki kosish karte hai ki ye kya kar diya, wo toh itni badi film thi aur kaunsi film kar ke aa gaye, wo itni hit nahi huyi. Bhai please aap mujhe depress karne ki kosish na karein, main nahi hounga."

However, the actor was slammed by the netizens and even called a 'liar' for claiming that he rejected several Bollywood movies. A user commented, "He refused the role of laash in Cid." "Thank u imran na krnay ke liye. Otherwise woh films iconic kaisay hoti. Guzarish is my fav film and I seriously don't see u'd be fit in adi's role," added another.

Imran's last Indian project was the Punjabi film Jee Ve Sohneya Jee.