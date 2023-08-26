 ‘Mujhse Meri Nahi Sambhalti’: Shah Rukh Khan To Fan Asking For Advise On ‘Wife Problems’
‘Mujhse Meri Nahi Sambhalti’: Shah Rukh Khan To Fan Asking For Advise On ‘Wife Problems’

Amidst the flood of queries, one recurring theme emerged—advice on convincing partners to watch his upcoming movie, Jawan.

Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, set Twitter (Now X) ablaze during his recent #AskSRK session. The virtual interaction with fans on Saturday turned into a laugh riot as SRK engaged with his admirers in his trademark charismatic style.

SHAH RUKH KHAN ACCEPTS DEFEAT AS RELATIONSHIP ADVISOR

Responding to the pleas for help, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't resist showcasing his own playful humour. Admitting defeat as a relationship advisor, he revealed that even he faces challenges convincing his wife, Gauri Khan.

In a witty retort to a fan's plea for tips on timely movie plans, SRK wrote, "Ok guys no more wife problem-solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti aur tum apni problems bhi mujhpe daal rahe ho!!!! All wives, please just go for #Jawan without stress."

WILL DISTRIBUTE MASKS DURING JAWAN SCREENING?

The session took another comical turn when a fan inquired about the mask Shah Rukh wore in Jawan. The star's response was a stroke of brilliance—he promised to enlist his marketing team's help to distribute the much-desired masks during the movie's theatrical screenings.

WHAT HE HAS TO SAY ON JAWAN TRAILER

Adding to the intrigue, when questioned about the trailer release date, SRK playfully replied, "Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer... trailer... trailer haha. Aajayega bhai saans toh Le lo…." Emphasizing the anticipation around the upcoming movie, he assured fans that the trailer would drop soon.

Helmed by director Atlee, the star-studded film Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to hit theaters on September 7th.

