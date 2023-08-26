Shah Rukh Khan Fans SLAM Nawazuddin Siddiqui's '35 Years Tak' Remark After His Old Interview Video Goes Viral

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for playing versatile roles, remains a prominent figure in the world of Bollywood. His repertoire includes collaborations with the three Khan superstars: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. While he has undoubtedly made his mark, Nawaz recently found himself at the center of a controversy that set Shah Rukh Khan's fans ablaze.

The actor, known for his candid commentary on the industry, has often drawn comparisons between his experiences working with Salman and SRK. The latest storm emerged from an old interview clip where Nawaz was addressing the concept of typecasting in Bollywood.

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI’S OLD INTERVIEW CLIP GOES VIRAL

In the video, Nawazuddin replies to a question about being typecast by asserting, "I’m very stubborn that I won’t let myself get typecast. Typecast means film’s hero who do the same thing for 35 years. I’m extremely stubborn in such cases."

SRK FANS ANGERED WITH HIS RESPONSE

The clip caught fire on Reddit, and netizens quickly weighed in. Fans took to the virtual streets, expressing their frustration. Comments ranged from remarks about Nawaz's own typecasting to passionate defenses of SRK's varied career.

"He himself is getting typecasted in either small town comedies or gangster roles," one user observed.

Another commented, "SRK used to praise him so much, shouldn’t have done that hand pose."

This incident sparked a lively debate about perceptions and the dynamics of Bollywood's leading men. While some called Nawaz's statement a dig at Shah Rukh Khan, others reflected on the broader industry context.

