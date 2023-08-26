Mumbai: Protests Held Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Against His Online Gaming Ad

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
On Saturday afternoon, many police officers were present outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador for A23 Games, which is an online rummy portal.
According to the Untouch Youth Foundation, they said that they will be held in opposition to websites and game apps like Junglee Rummy, Zupee, and others.
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the protesters said that they oppose Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Annu Kapoor, Rana Daggubati and cricketers who also promote the online game.
Around 4-5 people were detained by the cops, earlier today.
Krishchandra Adal, President, Untouch India Foundation, stated, "Big Bollywood stars promoting online games are misleading the young generation."
