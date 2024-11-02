 Mrunal Thakur DELETES Comment After Criticising Fan’s Photoshopped Diwali Video, Ends Up Praising Him: 'My Heart Was Broken'
Mrunal Thakur recently criticised a fan for creating a photoshopped video of himself celebrating Diwali with her. Shortly after, however, she deleted the comment and ended up praising him instead. Later, in a video, the Jersey actress shared an explanation, saying, "I opened his page and I saw he's edited his videos with every actress. My heart was broken."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Recently, a fan created a photoshopped video of himself celebrating Diwali with Mrunal Thakur, which caught the actress' attention, prompting her to criticise him. However, shortly after, she deleted the comment, leaving fans confused as she re-shared his video on her Instagram story and ended up praising him.

Mrunal's comment read, "Bhai kyu jhooti tassali de raha hain aap apne aap ko? Apko lagta hai aap jo nyeh kaar rahe hain woh cool hai? Ji nahi!"

Later, in a video, the Jersey actress shared an explanation, saying, "Yaar guys, aap log bachhe ki jaan loge kya? Maine woh comment kar diya kuch. Aur pehle jab maine dekha main khush hui. I was like, 'Chal kisi aur ke saath na sahi. Inn ke saath hi sahi, main Diwali toh mana rahi hoon'.

Check it out:

"Hope you edit good films one day! Good Luck Happy Diwali," Thakur wrote on her Instagram story.

Take a look at it:

On the work front, Mrunal made a special appearance in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in the lead.

Previously, she was seen in the Telugu film The Family Star alongside Vijay Devarakonda.

Next, Mrunal will star in Pooja Meri Jaan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Son of Sardaar 2.

